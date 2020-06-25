Boruto is about to return: info on the anime, on the arch of Kara and on an unpublished criminal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had stopped on the most beautiful, while a momentary filler arc was already preparing the ground for the clash with Kara, the evil organization that for a long time will occupy the thoughts of the protagonists of the anime. This will then allow fans to enjoy another narrative arc taken from the manga.

The Coronavirus had ruined these plans, but the stop that started in late April will finally stop from next month. Indeed the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will return on July 5th with episode 155, entitled "A rainy day for Mitsuki", one of the last of this short arc of filler episodes that will end with episode 156.

In fact, on July 19, when episode 157 begins, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will enter the Kara arc, based on the events of the manga. However, as happened for the Band of Mujina Bandits, the production of the anime will not be limited to telling the contents thoughtfully by Ukyo Kodachi. It was indeed announced that in the Kara organization of the anime there will be a completely new character belonging to the internal circle of the organization.

The still unnamed character will be voiced by the voice of Natsu Dragneel, Tetsuya Kakihara, and therefore could have a strong role and not simply last a few episodes. You can see its design in the tweet below. It therefore promises a crackling return for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which could also hide some other news.