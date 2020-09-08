Entertainment

Boruto: in the anime a historical character is about to risk his life

September 8, 2020
In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the new narrative arc dedicated to the Kara organization has been presented for some time now. While introducing some elements present in the manga, most of the narrated contents are still original. Team 7 is currently grappling with a Hashirama cell problem.

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations has put into play a clash that could be fundamental not only for the fate of these cells but also for the life and death of a character introduced long ago in Naruto.

Omoi and his group have in fact met Deepa, the new member of Kara and for now the original only of the anime. The ninja of the Land of Lightning have become acquainted with the sadistic side of the opponent, as the latter uses a rather brutal interrogation technique in order to quickly obtain information on Hashirama’s cells.

Marui and Kakui, the two members of Omoi’s team, are brutally interrogated in front of their captain who has been rendered harmless. The ninja is willing to die rather than reveal the information he knows, but the same is not true of his teammates who blurt everything out to Deepa. The two in fact trade this information for the life of Omoi che in the end he is the only one of the group that remains alive.

The ninja was forced to observe the two companions who were brutally killed and now he is in a non-optimal state, what will become of this historical character of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations?

