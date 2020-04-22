Boruto: how did the fans react to the blockade of the animated series?

Share it:

The pandemic of Coronavirus it is keeping the whole world in action. Some countries are more affected than others, some adopt stricter restrictions, but the point is the same, it involves everyone indiscriminately, creating inconvenience and damage in any sector including the editorial (manga) and entertainment (anime) sectors.

Just these days, due to a new wave of Coronavirus in Japan, the country of the Rising Sun has decided to implement new ones strict rules to contain itrules that, just like in Italy, are having repercussions on world of work and in our specific case on anime production studies. The ban on moving and between groups in closed spaces has blocked the production of many series which, if they had not been completed, were suspended until a later date.

The series affected were many, to name a few Digimon Adventure 2020 (stopped in the third episode), Black Clover (stopped in episode 131) and now it has also happened to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations after the episode 154 which will be aired on Sunday 26 April.

We have talked very often about how, especially the anime of Boruto, enjoy swinging success, especially because of the countless unpublished episodes and original sagas added to make numbers and allow the manga to grind chapters before they can be adapted. This meant that many fans of the series they stopped following him and although with the beginning of the saga of Bandits Mujina (canonical of the manga), many people had returned to follow him, the news of the anime's break had answers conflicting.

Some say, of course, sorry from the break. They would like to continue following her, also to finally see the organization Kara make her anime debut. However many people showed up more than happy. Some commented on social networks by writing "Thank God", others said they were not affected by the blockade.

This is nothing more than yet another confirmation of how the Boruto anime enjoys a consent by no means unanimous, which instead the manga, broadly speaking, manages to do, with a story after all well done, compelling and that, especially in the last period, is passionate about fans.

But how did you hear the news of Boruto's anime break? Let us know below in the comments.