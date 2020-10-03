Boruto: how did Sarada’s training on the Sharingan go?

After having come out of the fight Victor and Deepa of the Kara Organization, the time has come for Boruto and Sarada to start an intense training phase. The two protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will they be able to get new skills?

Boruto’s new Team 7: Naruto the Next Generations has scraped the bottom of the barrel. The battle against the Kara Organization has seen them come out defeated in all respects, but their morale has not yet been capped. Boruto and Sarada get back to work immediately, looking for support from Kakashi Hatake and Sasuke Uchiha respectively. But as anticipated, in the next four episodes of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations the road is all uphill for them.

Together with Boruto, Sarada is one of the most promising shinobi of the Leaf Village, also thanks to the innate ability of its Clan: the Sharingan. Despite her young age, Sarada already manages to use this extraordinary technique, although at the moment not yet perfectly. As stated by Sasuke, the girl has yet to master full power of Uchiha’s ocular skill.

Sharingan is one of the most powerful techniques in Masashi Kishimoto’s work, and by fully controlling its potential, Sarada could really fulfill her dream, become the next Hokage. In the advances shared on Twitter by the user @ Abdul_S17, we also find updates on Boruto’s training. As it turns out, Kakashi doesn’t seem to have the slightest intention of helping him improve his Rasengan. In the new episodes, however, Boruto could learn the Purple Energy, the supreme technique of the former Hokage.