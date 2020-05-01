Boruto: how are ninja platoons formed? Ukyo Kodachi explains the shinobi formations

Share it:

In the third and final phase of the Naruto manga we witnessed the Fourth Great Ninja War, a huge conflict staged by Masashi Kishimoto that he saw against the allied army of the ninja against the Akatsuki led by Tobi. At this juncture, we have also been able to admire the exceptional division into groups, but is there a way to divide them?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations writer Ukyo Kodachi explained to fans the reality behind these battle organizations of the ninja. Since time immemorial we have known the group consisting of three ninjas, a base in the world of Naruto. Like team 7, this trio is capable of taking on a wide range of missions, mixing well. If then they are joined by a commander, or a master, they become in all respects a team.

But some of these teams are made up of far fewer people. An example is attributable to Sarutobi, genius of the village of Konoha which had only one partner. Even more rare are the individual initiatives, carried out by really powerful ninjas.

In the case of large-scale operations, however i Boruto Ninja: Naruto Next Generations must use larger numbers. This is the case of groups of 7 people, which see two teams of three joined by a commander and this is called the combat team. When a war is going on, i platoons, or three combat teams united under the guidance of a commander who will follow a main component, such as support, immediate attack, defense or other.

Three shinobi platoons, or a group of 67 ninja, instead become one company and three companies become one battalion. However these formations nowadays are rare given that in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it is a period of peace. But with the Kara organization and the Otsutsuki, maybe a new war will be at the gates of this ninja world. Will the duel between Kawaki and Boruto trigger a large-scale conflict?