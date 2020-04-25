Boruto hides an interesting connection with Dragon Ball Super

Share it:

I manga by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Dragon Ball Super they are facing a particularly lively narrative phase. On the one hand we discovered the secret of the Otsutsuki clan, on the other the revenge between Goku and the sorcerer Moro has finally started.

Curiously, the two works share more than a few similarities as regards the antagonists. The revelations of the last chapter of Boruto have raised the curtain on the origin and modus operandi of the Otsutsuki clan, an alien species whose motive is to suck the vital energy of the planets.

The members of the organization use a divine tree which, after absorbing the entire vital temper of the planets, release the Fruit of the Chakra, able to evolve their abilities. Similarly, the current Dragon Ball Super antagonist is an ancient sorcerer named Moro, who enjoys plundering the galaxy by swallowing the life of the planets and their inhabitants.

The villain benefits from its conquests fully developing his magical powers and rejuvenating his body, which as far as we know has lived for over 10 million years. The ambitions of Moro and the Otsutsuki clan are therefore quite similar. Unlike Boruto's criminal organization, however, it didn't take long for Moro to reveal his true plan to our protagonists, trying to get them out since their first encounter on Namek's planet.

At this point we ask you, which manga is you most enjoying right now between the two? Tell us below with a comment.

