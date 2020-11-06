Boruto: has Team 5 discovered the dark secret of the Seventh Hokage?

The Leaf Village has always been surrounded by an aura of mystery and even with the advent of Naruto at the command of Konoha this tradition has not changed. The Seventh Hokage in fact hides a dark secret from his fellow citizens. In new episode of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, however, the truth came out.

If the Third Hokage hid the truth about the fate of the Uchiha Clan, Naruto hid from the inhabitants of the Leaf the truth about Orochimaru. But in episode 172 of Boruto: Naruto Next generations, titled “The Terrifying Autograph”, the genin of Team 5 accidentally learned of this dark secret.

Naruto and Orochimaru signed a secret alliance following the clash with Kaguya. The legendary ninja was confined to a secret area of Konoha, where he can continue his research undisturbed, as long as these do not cross certain ethical boundaries. But despite intense scrutiny from Yamato, Orochimaru could break the deal with Naruto at any time.

In episode 172, a sick young shinobi asks Iwabee, Metal Lee and Denki to bring him a signed playing card by Orochimaru, the legendary Sannin who fought alongside Jiraya and Tsunade.

In order to succeed in their mission, the genin of Team 5 burst into the Hokage office to find out the exact location of Orochimaru. But this information could get them into serious trouble; the boys could be kidnapped and interrogated by the villagers themselves seeking revenge. Once word gets out, this gesture could cost Konoha’s safety as well as Naruto’s role as Hokage. In Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations the captain Yamato deserves a leading role. Meanwhile, the Boruto anime has conquered the top of the first half of the fiscal year.