Boruto goes wild in the epic cover of chapter 42 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Leaf Village is in trouble up to its neck, with Sasuke injured as a result of the battle and Naruto trapped in another dimension in the hands of the Kara organization. It's up to our heroes to foil the threat and go on a special mission to save the seventh Hokage.

The fate of Konoha it is in the hands of a group of youngsters who, for the first time, will truly have to face a common ground in order not to lose the deadly battle against Boron. Arriving in the dimension of Naruto thanks to the powers of Karma, the members of Team 7 found themselves in front of a formidable opponent who showed enormous skills. Furthermore, their difficulties are increased by a sub-optimal coordination, still a victim of the poor experience.

Anyway, the young ninja are doing their bestthus allowing Sarada to unlock a new sharingan. The power-ups, however, seem not to end here, since from the color cover leaked on the net regarding the chapter 42 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations emerges a particular design for the iconic protagonist. As you can see yourself from the cover of the new release attached at the bottom of the news, Boruto's Karma continued to the right eye, forcing the ninja to hold his arm in a grimace of pain and anger.

As can be seen, therefore, the chapter will be dedicated to the protagonist, forced to overcome his limits again to face the terrible threat. And you, however, what do you think of the cover, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.