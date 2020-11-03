Boruto: From assassin to idol, this is how Orochimaru in Konoha is seen today

The story that is told in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations gave us the opportunity to discover how the lives of the shinobi created by the master Kishimoto are continuing. However, some developments intrigue more than others and this is certainly the case with Orochimaru. New interesting details have emerged precisely on the Sannin.

Following the story told in Boruto we have already discovered that Orochimaru has redeemed himself from his crimes against Konoha and the ninja world in general. As seen so far, his change seems to be not just a bluff but sincere and without double ends. And if some doubts remain in us readers, for the inhabitants of Konoha it seems not to be so.

To no longer perceive Orochimaru as a threat are in particular the young shinobi of the Leaf Village. In episode 172, in fact, we made the acquaintance of a young boy eager to have Sannin’s autograph on Trade Card depicting him, as he considers him an idol.

From a dangerous killer and connoisseur of occult techniques, Orochimaru has therefore become an integral part of Konoha, also conquering the nickname of idol in the new generation. Among the various great returns to which Boruto has accustomed us, that of Orochimaru for now is certainly one of the most interesting.

What do you think, are you ready to forgive the crimes of one of Naruto’s first and greatest villains?