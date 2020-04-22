Boruto: first look at Jigen's character in the anime

Share it:

The series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, sequel to the famous manga by Masashi Kishimoto, has for a long time staged unpublished episodes, detaching itself from the original work, but with the conclusion of the saga of the Bandits Mujina, that of Kara, an organization led by Jigen.

The release of this new saga is scheduled for May 2020, although the stop to the transmission of Boruto for the pandemic due to the Coronavirus inevitably causes a delay in the broadcast of the new episodes.

With the launch of this new narrative arc, Jigen will make his appearance, a rival much appreciated by fans who, with his arrival, will allow the series to deepen some mysteries related to Otsutsuki clan et al Karma, the cursed sign brought by the protagonist. According to the statements, the events of the anime relating to this portion of the story, compared with the manga, will present some additional elements.

At the bottom, you can take a look at what this fearsome opponent will look like in the animated transposition of the work. We just have to wait for more news on the look of all the other members of the organization that the ninja of Leaf Village will have to face.

It is not the first information relating to this character, in fact the voice actor who will give the voice to Jigen in the anime of Boruto has already been officially communicated.