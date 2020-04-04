Boruto fans identify Shojoji as one of the best antagonists in the series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally transposed a narrative arc of the paper work, and so far the result has been excellent. The staff of the series has remained faithful to the script of the manga, enriching it with some small details that have enhanced its scenic impact.

So far, the most interesting element of the Band of Mujina Bandits is the leader of the criminal gang – Shojojii – who despite the few appearances he immediately showed himself as one of the most interesting villains of the entire work. The ruthlessness and the strong tactical intelligence made him intriguing in the eyes of the spectators, part of whom he considers better than Urashiki.

The credit for this success also goes to the anime staff, who surprisingly has chosen not to censor the principle moments of the antagonist, meeting the favor of the public who feared a less "courageous" management of the character. The Banditi Mujina, however, are only an appetizer of what will be presented in the next episode of the series.

Without going into the spoiler field, we anticipate that if the anime continues to adapt the paper material, in the coming months we will see some beautiful ones. Returning to the head of the Bandits Mujina, in the last episodes he got rid of Yamaoka, and immediately identified the young Tento as a target.

Despite the crazy conditions he set to let him go, his real intent was to murder the boy, so Boruto will have to hurry to prevent a tragic ending.

In episode 152 of Boruto, Sarada will have to confront Sakura. Why could the unpublished events presented in the anime of Boruto present a problem?