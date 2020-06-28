Boruto: Fans are excited about the return of the anime

Share it:

The consequences of COVID-19 have forced the stop of numerous Japanese animation productions, therefore the return of the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed the true passion that millions of fans have towards the adventures of the son of the seventh Hokage.

Towards the end of last month in Japan the state of alarm was lifted, and anime fans immediately began to wonder when they could see the return of their favorite series, given the 2-month suspension immediately for most productions .

In the previous weeks, however, the dates of many souls were announced, including the return of ONE PIECE by the end of June, and the resumption of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on the day of July 5, with the episode 155, entitled "One day rainy for Mitsuki ". Of course it is not the conclusion of a series of filler episodes that fans are waiting for more, but the animated transposition of the narrative arc of the Kara organization, which will begin with episode 157, scheduled for July 19.

Fans, excited by the idea of ​​seeing one of the best manga sagas on the screens, did not hesitate to express their enthusiasm through numerous posts, which you can find at the bottom of the page. Among some concerns about inserting unnecessary scenes not present in the manga, and waiting for others to see Jigen in action, there are high expectations for the return to Konoha.

Recall that the perhaps chapter 47 of Boruto has compromised the future of the manga, and that recently a fan has paid homage to Momoshiki with an extraordinary cosplay.