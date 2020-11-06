Boruto: fans are asking for a leading role for Yamato

Since the beginning of its serialization in 2016, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation has been able to wisely exploit the legacy left by the Naruto manga. In fact, the characters rescued are many and all have been adapted to the new story. One, however, seems to be too far removed.

The shinobi we are referring to is Yamato, the only living ninja capable of mastering the art of wood. As you surely remember, Yamato was kidnapped by Orochimaru when he was a child along with other children. The Sannin used these children to conduct experiments for the purpose of recreate the ability of the first Hokage but the only survivor was Yamato.

Over the course of Naruto Shippuden Yamato has shown his great strength on many occasions up to final confrontation with Tobi. After that battle, in which we remind you it was used as nourishment for the white Zetsu, the shinobi of the leaf village has lost more and more importance and, despite having returned to Boruto, its role is still marginal.

We have seen that in the story of Boruto Orochimaru is seen as an idol, but despite his redemption (here you can find an in-depth analysis on the redemption of Orochimaru wanted by the authors of Boruto) Yamato was tasked with watching over him. Certainly a thankless task, considering how strong and how unique his art is.

What do you think about it? Should Yamato also play a major role in the story for you?