Boruto episode 140 features a new type of curse

The cursed seal is a type of curse that has been an integral part of the whole plot of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden. Affixed by Orochimaru to his victims, he had particular prominence during the saga of the Quintet of Sound, before returning to theanime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations with a bow that focused on Jugo.

That brand belongs to the past, but one of the Boruto's latest filler stories: Naruto Next Generations has decided to insert in the anime an unpublished curse, linked to the character of Enko Onikuma. His curse, however, works in a completely different way: he is capable of evoking a beast within his body, thus allowing a disproportionate force to flow.

However, this also depends on his emotions and team member 40 often feels lonely or sad, ending up lose control and part of his humanity. In the episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in which Ibiki Morino has also returned, Enko has however found a remedy for this condition.

During one of the latest developments, in fact, Enko has realized that she is not alone. Doshu and Tsuru, the other two members of Konoha's 40 team manage to calm her partner down and make her realize that she has friends in the village and therefore does not have to worry about remaining in solitude during her ninja career. Will this new transformation also be repeated in the future of the Boruto anime: Naruto Next Generations or in the manga?