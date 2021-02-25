Boruto: Did Masashi Kishimoto have no alternatives to continue the narration? let’s talk about

Just as the title indicates, the intention of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is to tell the story of the new generation of ninja of the Leaf Village. However, with Naruto and Sasuke reaching an unattainable potential, this has never been possible to concretely realize. At least until now.

As you will know if you follow the manga, which saw the return to the guide of Masashi Kishimoto, the last chapters of Boruto have revolutionized the whole work. But did the mangaka really have no other solution than the one he had undertaken?

During the battle with the relentless Isshiki Otsutsuki, Kurama had revealed to Naruto a formidable new technique, the Baryon Mode. Activating this mode, however, would have meant the death of both. Also willing to sacrifice to protect his loved ones, the Seventh Hokage was however deceived by the words of the Fox to Nove Code: to leave the scene, in reality, it was only the Bijuu.

Sasuke Uchiha also came out enormously downsized by the clash. Exhausting the chakra, Momoshiki Otsutsuki emerged from Boruto’s Karma, who, taking possession of the young ninja’s body, hit the Uchiha’s eye with a kunai, depriving him of his Rinnegan forever.

Despite the pain of what happened, these two events they were almost inevitable. From the initial flash forward of the work we know that sooner or later the Leaf Village will be destroyed and that both Naruto and Sasuke seem to be no longer alive.

Now that Konoha's two leaders have lost much of their potential, finally the future of the village it will be entrusted to Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki, who from now on will have to make a huge leap forward to carry on the legacy on their shoulders. What do you think of the solution adopted by sensei Kishimoto?