Boruto: Deepa shows off her skills in the anime with a Tsunade move

The new story arc of the anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally introduced us to Kara, the criminal organization that has been at the center of the comic for quite a while now. However, it is not the same organization we know, as there is one more member: Deepa. The new villain has already shown his skills.

After seeing him struggling in a battle against the Omoi team, Deepa returns to combat in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations. And he even does it against the protagonist, who is forced to kneel against the enemy. Right in the last episode, during this scene, Deepa sports a technique reminiscent of Tsunade’s famous smack.

However, the scope of this move is completely different this time around. As can also be seen in the scene in the tweet below, prepared by Boruto fan Abdul Zoldyck, Deepa strengthens her finger and hits Boruto with the typical Tsunade attack but with an exaggeratedly higher power and above all with malice. In fact, there is no comparison with the blow that Naruto received from the future Hokage, which can be seen in the second tweet instead.

It is fortunate for the protagonist that Mitsuki was nearby. Will Boruto and Sarada’s training be enough to put a stop to Deepa’s violence?