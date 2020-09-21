Boruto: Deepa shows off her secret technique in episode 166

The current story arc of the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it was created to introduce fans to the Kara organization, but moving away from what was seen in the manga, and also including exclusive characters, such as Deepa, who in the clash with Team 7 seen in the last episode, revealed his secret technique.

Immediately presented as one of the most controversial and powerful opponents that Boruto and his companions have ever had to face, the opponent showed his true skills, surprising both the Konoha ninja and the spectators. In theEpisode 166 it was Deepa himself who explained what makes him so powerful and seemingly invincible, namely the ability to manipulate the carbon contained in his body.

Thanks to this power, Deepa is able to trigger super dense molecular bonds, and turn carbon into stone, and then use the latter as a kind of armor. In the clash with Omoi’s group, Deepa was able to keep up with his opponents only thanks to his punches, and we can finally understand why.

What do you think of this new skill? Were you surprised by the events of the last episode? Let us know with a comment below.