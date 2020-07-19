Boruto chapter 48, first spoilers: is there no escape for the protagonists?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Amado surprised everyone a few chapters ago when he set foot in the Leaf Village and started telling the truth about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The Otsutsuki risk endangering the life of the planet, what will the protagonists do with the new information obtained?

Let's see together i first spoilers of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 48.

While Naruto and Sasuke, along with the other protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, are thinking about what to do in Konoha, on the other hand the clash between Koji Kasshin and Isshin Otsutsuki is still underway, now fully awakened. Koji, or rather the Jiraiya clone, continues to try to bring down Isshin using many techniques that we already know of the old master of Naruto.

Koji Kasshin uses a technique that allows him to manipulate his hair to try to block Isshin in vain, and also makes use of the hermit mode. The clash, however, ends in favor of the enemy who blocks Koji Kasshin between three pillars and observes him. On the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 48 finale, Isshin is transported to Konoha: on the doors of the village there is this dark figure and Naruto is warned. Sasuke and Boruto are worried about the news received.

The preview of chapter 49 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations reads "an unexpected invasion, what will become of Boruto's determination and Kawaki's fate?". So it seems that Naruto and Sasuke are facing the second round with Isshiki Otsutsuki, or will there be any unexpected intervention?