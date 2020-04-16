Boruto: chapter 45 will link to Samurai 8: The legend of Hachimaru

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just a few days to go before the new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, spin-off sequel to Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece. Anyway, from the first leaks of the magazine an incredible announcement leaked about an alleged collaboration with Samurai 8: the legend of Hachimaru.

Not even a few hours away from the first spoilers of Boruto 45, the latest issue of V-Jump returns to be talked about thanks to a new leak. It would seem, in fact, according to what reported by the insider Ryokutya, which the next chapter of the Naruto sequel will have a collaboration with Samurai 8, the Kishimoto manga canceled just a few weeks ago on Weekly Shonen Jump.

In this case, the leak refers to a "link"which, starting from chapter 45, will combine the two titles. It is not clear either how or what kind of reference will unite the two works, so different at the base. However, we just have to wait a few days to get more information about this alleged collaboration. We therefore suggest that you stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any further news.

In the meantime, we invite you to retrieve our special on the Samurai 8 flop, in which we investigate the causes that brought an untimely end to the new manga of Masashi Kishimoto. And what do you think this "link" refers to? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.