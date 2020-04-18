Boruto chapter 45: spoilers and images confirm a merciless clash

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have reached an important stage in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which will completely define the future of the manga. From volume 10, which saw the clash between Naruto and Delta, the story created by Ukyo Kodachi has increasingly highlighted the characteristics of the Kara group, underlining that this formation will be the main enemy of the work.

The title of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations disclosed the past few days referred to desertion of Amado, given that the scientist decided to abandon Kara and turn to Naruto and the Leaf Village for protection. In the first images disclosed and that you can see at the bottom, an old character seen in profile is also presented: Code, the number VI and member of the inner circle of Kara. Code appears to be having a little talk with Jigen who is in the company of a part of the Decacoda.

While Amado deals with Naruto, who accepts the proposal, part of the chapter naturally also focuses on Koji Kasshin who reaches Jigen. The two seem to give life to the promised clash a few chapters ago but the masked man seems to have the worst: Jigen manages to attack him from behind and to stick various black rods in his body.

The Boruto chapter 45: Naruto Next Generations will be published on MangaPlus in English on Monday 20 April 2020 at 17:00.