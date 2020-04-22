Boruto: Chapter 45 confirms the role of one of the members of Kara

Share it:

And while the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations like many other Japanese series due to Coronavirus will be interrupted until a later date, the manga continues its serialization, with the chapter 45 released just these days, a long-awaited chapter by fans for the world in which the previous had ended.

As you well remember, in case we do it for you, chapter 44 had seen some members of Kara, in particular Amado is Koji Kashin rebel against Jigen and start a secret plan which, from what little has transpired, would seem to have been preparing it for some time. With Koji intending to have a face-to-face meeting with Jigen, in the last few bars we have seen Amado instead enter the Leaf Village, ready to find an agreement with theHokage.

We had left Borutolast month with the Kara defector whom he had taken hostage Shikadai as a guarantee for his safety, putting an explosive around his neck, and asking for the protection of the Village of the Leaf if in exchange he had revealed all the information in its possession on the organization led by Jigen.

Well, in chapter 45 the situation on the Amado front and Konoha has been investigated a little more and as it was already understood, it was confirmed that the role of man within Kara was that of Head of Research of the Scientific Division and specifically he was responsible for creating, through bioengineering, i perfect containers who could host the divine members of the Otsutsuki clan, just like Jigen hosts Isshiki and like Boruto, because of the Karma, is the container of Momoshiki. Even the strange body of Kawaki it is the result of Amado's experiments, since it should have been the definitive link of Isshiki, once the young man was ready.

If we have already seen the terrible and devastating force that Isshiki has inside Jigen's body, we can't even think how strong he could become if he managed to put your hands on the perfect container, or Kawaki.

What do you think we should expect from the future of the series. Where will these last implications take us? Let us know below in the comments.

