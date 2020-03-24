Boruto chapter 44 stages a certain family situation for the first time

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The advantage of having a sequel to universes like Naruto's is that readers can continue to witness the lives of their favorite characters even after the story ends. Set several years after the conclusion of the original manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen so many characters become parents.

Among these are Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, parents of the young Sarada, one of the protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Together with the other team 7 teammates and Kawaki, in the past chapters the girl had helped defeat Boro and thus save the Hokage Naruto from his captivity.

The clash weighed heavily on Sarada 's physique who in chapter 44 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he is in hospital and of course there are two parents at his side. Thanks to this episode we can witness a scene that can rarely be seen in Uchiha family, also because of Sasuke's coldness and distance.

While Sakura tries to calm her daughter down and asks her to rest, Sasuke gets some more information about Boruto's transformation, then congratulate the daughter admitting his skill. The scene ends when Mitsuki asks Sasuke to have a chat alone in order to explain what was the situation during the clash with Boro.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will return to MangaPlus with chapter 45 and new developments involving Amado on April 20 at 17:00.