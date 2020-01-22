Boruto chapter 42 reveals the source of the powers of the Kara organization

Share it:

The Kara organization immediately proved to be a strong antagonist for the characters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. After putting aside the weaker members, we are gradually getting to know the inner circle of the group of enemies. Delta, Jigen and Boro has recently joined.

Just the latter was the main antagonist of the last three chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the man who is facing the quartet consisting of Sarada, Boruto, Mitsuki and Kawaki. Thanks to the coordination of the group, Boro has undergone several attacks, including some also important ones such as a Rasengan, but always recovering thanks to its regenerative abilities.

But far from being immortal, Kawaki explains what the secret of Kara members is. It is not enough to destroy parts of their body, but it is necessary to directly hit the core that is inside. In fact, all members of Kara were empowered by the scientist Amado with this object. Not only that, this core is large in proportion to the person's abilities. In addition, Boro is also capable of moving it at will, as Sarada discovers thanks to his Sharingan.

This forces the girl to start a very fast attack that does not give the enemy time to move this nucleus to other areas of her body. Sarada's final attack in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seems to have hit the target, thus allowing the boys of the Leaf Village to defeat Boron.