Boruto becomes macabre. Censored a brutal death in the last episode

Over the years and with the development of the series of Naruto, we have witnessed several bloody deaths, think of Jiraiya or Asuma, to take two examples, or even Hidan himself. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he had never introduced us to anything like this, until the last episode of the anime.

Well, not only was it one brutal death what was consumed, but was such as to push the production of the anime to censor it, not showing the act of death itself, but passing on. Most likely, and if you think about it, it is just like that, in the whole work created by Kishimoto there had never been anything so macabre before, and I have used macabre by accident. I could have said, bloody, but the murder that took place in this last episode was more than violent horrifying, very creepy.

And while Boruto's episode 151 promises the return of Karma, in recent events we had seen our heroes from the Team 7, Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki, escape from the prison of Hozuki with Kokuri. Too bad, however, that just when they were about to make it he was dragged underwater by Tsukiyo, making one think of the worst for the life of the one they had to protect. At least until Kokuri has emerged unscathed from the water. But it was a vain hope, because it was soon discovered that the reality was not Kokuri but the leader of the Bandits Mujina, Shojoji.

This not only replicated the appearance of man, but also his conscience. How did he do? Simple, killing the real Kokuri through a technique called corps clone technique, most likely one of the most gruesome techniques in the whole series.

In fact, when Shojoji, pretending to be Tsukiyo, dragged Kokuri under water, he took advantage of it to kill him and activate his technique. The particular thing, and on which the censorship has been applied, is the the way he killed him. In order to recreate a corpse clone and therefore take on the appearance of the victim as well as take possession of his conscience, one must eat the brain of the unfortunate still alive. And that's exactly what happened in Kokuri, he was killed because Shojoji fed on his brain.

Surely now you will understand much better why they decided to censor its death. It was far too macabre to disgust to be shown without any censorship, although it is not said that in the future they decide to show it.

What do you think of this particular technique and applied censorship? Feel free to have your say below in the comments.

