Boruto awakened is unrivaled: Chapter 43 confirms his power

The power of Karma is still one of the mysteries to be solved by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. So far the ability possessed by Kawaki and Boruto seems to be related to the Otsutsuki clan, as demonstrated in the last few chapters. And this forced the authors to bring back a character who had not been seen in the work for some time.

After the connection discovered between Kawaki and Isshiki Otsutsuki, with chapter 43 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is confirmed the one between Boruto and Momoshiki. The Karma that Boruto has on his right arm has in fact awakened during the clash with Boro, modifying the right side of the young ninja's body. This awakened Boruto inevitably manifested the will of Momoshiki, instead putting to sleep that of the ninja of the leaf.

By absorbing part of the Naruto chakra, Momoshiki gave birth to a clash, or rather a one-way massacre. Taking advantage of his experience and his powers, the Otsutsuki had no problem in overwhelming the giant Boro despite the strength of the latter. Not only that, he finally used the Rasengan but reproducing it in a gigantic form, with which he completely disintegrated the member of Kara.

Exhausted chakra and goal, Momoshiki falls asleep again and leaves the body to its rightful owner. The genin remembers nothing of what happened and can only witness the arrival of his companions who try to support him after passing out. The Boruto chapter 43: Naruto Next Generations so he gave some answers but also created new questions for the fans.