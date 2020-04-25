Boruto: anime fans enthusiastic about Jigen, but the wait will be long

Share it:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was one of the anime that suffered a postponement for Coronavirus. This was just when Studio Pierrot was starting the preparations to adapt a new story of the manga, the arc of Ao, and therefore the start of the phase related to the Kara organization.

In this next saga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which initially seemed scheduled for May 2020, was destined to make its debut Jigen, head of Kara. The mysterious man who runs the group of criminals is one of Boruto's most anticipated characters: Naruto Next Generations and who has read the manga already knows what and who will fight.

Unfortunately, the fans have been blown away by the postponement, but the hype on the net does not stop thinking that soon there will be Jigen's debut. At the bottom you can find some of the enthusiastic comments of the fans, between those who will wait for the anime and those who already look forward to the scenes seen in the manga but in animated sauce. There are also those who know that the next narrative arc will be better than the many fillers that crowded the airing of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Some of the comments also focus on the character design. And which side are you on on Jigen's debut?