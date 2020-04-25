Boruto: anime fans enthusiastic about Jigen, but the wait will be long

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was one of the anime that suffered a postponement for Coronavirus. This was just when Studio Pierrot was starting the preparations to adapt a new story of the manga, the arc of Ao, and therefore the start of the phase related to the Kara organization.
In this next saga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which initially seemed scheduled for May 2020, was destined to make its debut Jigen, head of Kara. The mysterious man who runs the group of criminals is one of Boruto's most anticipated characters: Naruto Next Generations and who has read the manga already knows what and who will fight.
Unfortunately, the fans have been blown away by the postponement, but the hype on the net does not stop thinking that soon there will be Jigen's debut. At the bottom you can find some of the enthusiastic comments of the fans, between those who will wait for the anime and those who already look forward to the scenes seen in the manga but in animated sauce. There are also those who know that the next narrative arc will be better than the many fillers that crowded the airing of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Some of the comments also focus on the character design. And which side are you on on Jigen's debut?
anyways, Jigen being in Boruto anime means Kawaki will be there too WHICH MEANS I HAVE 50+ EPS TO WATCH so if I disappear, I probably died
these boruto leaks go crazy, leaks for the new chapter, the new anime arc poster, an interview, boruto vol 11 cover and jigen’s VA … pic.twitter.com/U3QGj82Vf0
We need the team from ep 65 back on God https://t.co/yD67Pb7BAP
Anime is trash rn but I promise you it gets better (JIGEN) 👀 pic.twitter.com/2UjtOvn88W
き れ い い い い い い い い い 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/d2GCwsPHLc
【 「殻」 始 動 編】 新 ビ ジ ュ ア ル 公開 に 際 し, 「殻」 の リ ー ダ ー, ジ ゲ ン の 設定 画 & キ ャ ス ト が 解禁 と な り ま し た!
さ ら に, 本 日 発 売 の # VJ6月号 で は, 甲 田 監督 の イ ン タ ビ ュ ー も 掲 載 中 だ ぞ!
残念 な が ら, 放送 は 延期 と な っ て し ま い ま し た が …, み ん な 待 っ て て く れ っ て ば さ! / ぴ え ろ H#BORUTO# 津 田健 次郎 pic.twitter.com/7o7bVev2x5
Kashin Koji has been my favorite character since the beginning and Jigen has definitely become a boss ..
Seeing this entire sequence animated will be something to behold …
If Kara is this badass in the manga, the anime will make them 1000x more epic 🔥🔥🔥 #Boruto pic.twitter.com/NAxuXk34AB
Jigen design for the anime version look like exactly like in the manga. He looks good! People should stop complaining about everything … pic.twitter.com/wLUxV0IRjM
This man will be the greatest thing to happen in naruto since naruto. Let me example. Boruto both anime and manga was getting shitted on by a lot of people. But since this man has shown up. The haters, OG naruto fans and new fans are coming to see this guy, he's hyping the story pic.twitter.com/1zCe7oHY82
