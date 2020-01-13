Entertainment

Boruto also tastes the terror incurred by Ibiki Morino

After archiving the journey to the past, the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is about to move on to the events of the manga. In fact, the titles of the next episodes of Boruto have already been revealed, but before being able to attend this phase it will be necessary to wait another two weeks. And in the last episode aired Ibiki Morino returns.

The ninja who specialized in interrogation and torture Ibiki Morino made his first appearance during the test to become chunin, when he was instructed to manage the first test for the candidates. Even then his ability to put anyone under tension could be noticed.

With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 139, Ibiki Morino makes his return becoming the leader of a team of young ninja. The leader of team 40 is forced to take a break and the ninja interrogator takes over temporarily. Time does not pass quickly for boys who are unlikely to endure the psychological tortures of the jonin. The latter, however, realizes the skills of the genins and helps them to remain a united group as they continue towards the future of the series.

Ibiki is therefore confirmed as a manipulative ninja and who has not changed his methods despite the period of peace he lived in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With the next saga, however, everything could change for the characters of the anime, who will face a series of events that will lead to the destruction of the Leaf Village.

