Boruto: advances and details on the next four episodes of the anime

The animated series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has staged a terrible battle between the Kara Organization and the ninja of Team 7. At the moment, Boruto and his companions are not yet able to face this threat, but soon the counterattack of Konoha could start.

On their Twitter profile, the user @OrganicDinosaur revealed advances on the episodes of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations which will be published during the month of October. After the battle with Victor and Deepa of the Kara Organization, Boruto and Sarada find themselves in the hospital of the Leaf Village, still mentally destroyed by the sensational defeat they suffered. At the expense, however, it was Mitsuki, who, in the last episode of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, resorted to the hermit mode to protect his companions.

According to the previews of the next four episodes, the ninja of Konoha will not stand still and watch, but will leave in search of revenge. Episode 168, titled “The Training Begins”, will be released on October 4th and will show the new training they will undergo the young ninjas. Boruto will turn to a former teacher of his father, the Sixth Hohake Kakashi Hatake, while Sarada will be trained by his father Sasuke in the art of Sharingan.

During episode 169, titled “A Joint Military Campaign With The Sand”, we will see Shikadai, Inojin and Chocho leave in a joint mission with Shinki, Yodo and Araya of the Sand Village. This episode will be broadcast on 11 October.

The last two episodes will finally show the results of intense trainingto which Boruto and Sarada have undergone. Episodes 170 and 171, entitled “A New Rasengan” and “The Results of Training” respectively, will be released on October 18 and 25.