Boruto: a theory reveals the identity of Koji Kashin?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since its debut in Boruto chapter 15, Koji Kashin turned out to be one of the most mysterious and interesting characters in the sequel to the worldwide success of Masashi Kishimoto. The masked man of the Kara organization seems to be a character already known to fans of the original work of the sensei.

The theory developed by fans following the publication of chapter number 45 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, would reveal how man would actually be no less than that Jiraya, hermit of toads and old master of the Hokage who died following the battle with the orphan of the rain Pain. Let's go step by step and see why this theory could be plausible.

First of all Koji Kashin he managed to break into the leaf village without being recognized as a threat by the defense forces, which implies that the ninja was once a member of the village. His jutsu and his voyeur inclinations also seem to corroborate this theory. In the anime, moreover, through the journey into the past of Boruto and Sasuke, they allowed the young ninja to get to know his father's teacher when he was still alive; it could be a clue. At this point the question that arises is: if it is true that Koji is Jiraya (or an alternative version of himself), how was he brought back to life? The answer is soon given: Orochimaru.

As we know from Naruto Shippuden's arc, Orochimaru was particularly obsessed with studies on reincarnation technique. After years of studies and refinements, Konoha's brilliant scientist has perfected his technique and may have used it to bring his old teammate back to life. The body of the legendary ninja, however, for years had been unreachable in the seabed and may have partially worn out due to the water. So how do you do it? Here comes theKara organization.

With the advanced technological means available to the Kara organization, recovering the body and repairing it, or replacing it with an equally powerful one, could not have been an impossible task. Orochimaru therefore could have existed infiltrated the organization both to bring his friend back to life and to keep an eye on the threat arising from the dangerous connection between the members of Kara and the Otsutsuki. With the anime of Boruto coming soon to the manga, we can expect news on the matter in the future

We remind you that currently the anime of Boruto is paused due to the coronavirus. What do you think of this theory, do you think it is reliable?