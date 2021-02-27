Boruto: a serious threat looms over the protagonist and his father, what happens?

The manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reshuffled the cards in a significant way. Although one of the main antagonists was defeated, the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke Uchiha came out enormously weakened by the fight, leaving the Leaf Village in the open.

As a result of the hallucinating Baryon Mode, in chapter 55 of Boruto we saw Naruto say goodbye to Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Fox who has accompanied him since his first day. Sasuke, on the other hand, stabbed by his pupil, lost the Rinnegan. Thus, both ninja have been deprived of their best powers, remaining in the open from any new attacks.

And such attacks appear to be imminent. Suddenly manifesting before Code, Isshiki Otsutsuki’s spirit revealed that Kara’s last Intern it also possesses Karma. Its seal, however, has a particularity, it is white in color. This detail indicates that Code is a failed vessel, unworthy of hosting an Otsutsuki.

While this new threat is by no means on par with the one dictated by Isshiki, Code is intent on avenge his master. His main targets are Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke and Kawaki, as well as the traitors of Kara, Kashin Koji and Amado.

Will he be able to carry out the mission entrusted to him by Kara’s leader? With the return to the narrative of Masashi Kishimoto nothing is to be taken for granted, not even the death of another character. Here is revealed the true goal of Otsutsuki in Boruto.