Boruto: a reference to a moving Naruto scene in this gesture by Kakashi

Kakashi’s teaching role was instrumental in Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura’s growth. Will the former Hokage be able to replicate himself training Boruto in the best possible way? But as the training progresses, nostalgia emerges overwhelmingly in the emotions of the fans.

Kakashi Hatake is one of the symbols of the Leaf Village, and not only for his incredible techniques. The Sixth Hokage, with its cryptic yet profound philosophy, taught Naruto the true values ​​of a ninja, routing it to the right path. But when we thought that Kakashi was now ready to retire, in the new episode of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations the protagonist turns to him for an intense training.

After being brutally defeated by Deepa of the Kara Organization, Boruto he decided to train hard to improve their skills. This time, however, the young ninja did not turn as his custom to Sasuke, but surprisingly to Kakashi, his father’s former teacher.

Before accepting, Kakashi made fun of the boy, who nevertheless accepted everything that was proposed to him without objecting. At the end of the training, the protagonist of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations has developed a new Rasengan, useful for taking revenge on Deepa. But it wasn’t this new technique that thrilled the fans, it was a scene already seen previously.

Boruto, exhausted from training, collapses to the ground. Before hitting the ground, Kakashi intervenes, carrying the young boy on his shoulders and taking him home. This event closely resembles what happened at the end of the fight between Naruto and Pain in Naruto: Shippuden. Exactly as he did with Boruto, then Kakashi loaded his pupil on his shoulders, showing himself proud for his deeds; like father Like Son. Meanwhile, in the last episode of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, Sarada’s training on the Sharingan proceeds between ups and downs.