Boruto: a protagonist is about to make his return in the animated series

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations allowed us to admire the now grown versions of the protagonists of Naruto. But one of the old protagonists, who has remained in the shadows so far, seems to be about to make his sensational return.

In the new story arc of the animated series, Boruto Uzumaki is undergoing a tough one training under the guidance of the Sixth Hokage Kakashi Hatake. The young ninja is trying to hone his skills with the Rasengan, while trying to create a new and more powerful version. Thanks to the contribution of his new master, it seems that Boruto will use the techniques of the purple lightning. But in the promo for episode 170 of the animated series, an old protagonist mysteriously appears.

Titled “A New Rasengan”, the new episode of the anime will stage the return of Ibiki Morino, who meets with Kakashi and Boruto. For those unfamiliar with him, Ibiki is a Konoha shinobi specialized in interrogation and torture. The mysterious and creepy ninja of the leaf wears a bandana to cover the numerous scars on his head and face. What is his return due to? Most likely Ibiki has new information on the Kara Organization, thanks to which Boruto will finally be able to defeat Deepa. But in the meantime, in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations also Sarada and Sasuke are proceeding with training.