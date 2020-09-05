Boruto: A fan created a creepy drawing centered on Sarada and Sakura

Share it:

Waiting to find out how the story of the manga will continue in the next issue of Boruto, we recommend this fan art inspired by one of the novels set in the world born from mind of Masashi Kishimoto.

Twitter user @Nanotoart decided to share the message at the bottom of the news, here is his comment: “This fan art is inspired by Boruto’s fourth novel. Particularly when Sarada has a nightmare where she sees her mother die in a war. Excuse me if it’s a little dark, but I wanted to make it look like a dream. The girl who wanted to be hokage“. The drawing, which he shows us Sarada while trying to help his mother, he has received almost a thousand likes and more than a hundred comments, especially from fans who fear seeing a similar scene even in the episodes of the anime, while others recommend reading the various novels set in the world of Naruto, just to get to know the protagonists of the work better.

For now, fans fear that the manga is laying the foundations for the death of a Boruto character. Finally we point out the resumption of versioni tankobon of the work written by Ukyo Kodachi and drawn by Mikio Ikemoto, in our news it is in fact possible to see the cover of volume 12 of Boruto.