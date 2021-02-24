Boruto 56, new generation new arc: release date and theories on the next chapter

Since he entered to take care of the directing of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, Masashi Kishimoto seems to have wanted to leave the past behind. During the battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki, Naruto used Baryon Mode but the victory also came thanks to the gesture and cunning of Kawaki and Sasuke.

Now, however, between the farewell to the Nine-Tails Fox, the loss of the Rinnegan from Sasuke and the handover from Isshiki to Code, it looks like Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations is really entering the next generation. The old-fashioned ninja have been weakened and their legacy, even at the center of the title of Boruto 55, have already been delivered to the boys who will fight in the future.

Boruto 56 will be published on MangaPlus on March 18, 2021 at 16:00, but what will happen? There will certainly be a clearer handover. Code will begin to rebuild the Kara organization, setting the stage for the next onslaught of enemies, while in Konoha we will begin to discover more about Amado and his new aims. There will also be space for Boruto and Kawaki, with the two rivals who seem to have come much closer and could give life to the development of a relationship different from the one proposed so far.

From this point on there could be a clear change of pace in Boruto that will finally bring the new generations to shine.