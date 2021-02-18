Boruto 55 spoiler: a new opponent arrives on the color page?

Since the beginning of the manga of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations we have been dealing with new threats. There were the Otsutsuki first, then the Kara organization. The latter, however, with the various events that have taken place in recent years, has been decimated and even the chief Jigen is dead.

However, there is still a lot to dissolve on this special organization generated in the last years of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations. There is in fact a member of Kara still alive, Code, and he seems to be the new opponent of the protagonists of the manga. Waiting to find out what will become of Naruto Uzumaki, i primi spoiler di Boruto 55 reveal the color page that will open the chapter.

As you can see in the tweet below, it will be right Queues at the center of upcoming events. The red-haired boy has been one of the most aloof characters so far but he could start playing an important role from this chapter. Mikio Ikemoto chose him to introduce chapter 55 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations and we see him then with his usual expression and red hair, in contrast with a purple background. The title will be “What to inherit” and therefore could lead to the passage of inheritance from Naruto to the rest of the village. What do you expect from next chapter of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations?