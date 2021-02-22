Boruto 55: Naruto receives one last painful warning, find out

As promised, chapter 55 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shocked readers. However, it was not the Seventh Hokage who left the scene, as previously revealed, but his Bijuu, Kurama.

Previously, Kurama had confessed to Naruto that using Baryon Mode against Isshiki Otsutsuki both would die. To greet the fans, however, was only the Nine-Tailed Fox. Naruto was always ready to give his life to save Konoha, but not to greet one of his loved ones for this purpose. Without this little trap, Kurama was aware that the Hokage would never activate Baryon Mode.

Despite the difficult initial relationship, with the passage of time the bond between Naruto and Kurama he became more and more solid, until he was part of the same family. However, the emotional final conversation between the two provided a warning to the Seventh Hokage.

“I guess that’s it. I have to go, but be very careful. You won’t have superhuman strength anymore. So if you overdo it, you’ll end up joining me in no time. Until that day comes, take care Naruto.“.

These farewell words provide readers with important information for the future. From now on Naruto he will no longer have the powers of the fox available and will have to revolutionize his fighting style in order to survive the most dangerous clashes.