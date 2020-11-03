Boruto 52: the sacrifice is about to arrive, what will happen to Naruto and the others?

Boruto is about to return: Naruto the Next Generations. Last time, with the chapter published in MangaPlus on October 20, we saw a flash of hope after the great attacks of Isshiki Otsutsuki. To light up the darkness in the dark is Naruto, who under Kurama’s suggestion, will initiate a really powerful technique.

As we have learned, however, this new transformation of Naruto will lead to death. However, since the alternative is to die at the hands of Isshiki Otsutsuki, there is not much room for choice for the current Hokage. But we will see him really die in Boruto chapter 52? We will only find out on November 20 at 4:00 pm, at which time the new issue will be uploaded in English and Spanish on MangaPlus.

Ma what will happen in Boruto 52? Naruto will complete the technique and show us everything he can do. In synergy with Kurama, he will give the welcome to Isshiki Otsutsuki even if the latter is unlikely to be beaten so easily. Therefore, another action-packed chapter is expected, but we must also understand at what point Boruto and Sasuke will fit together. The boy is injured and has to leave the area as he is now in danger like the other two, even if he does not risk his life instantly. This is precisely why Sasuke could use his last strength for teleport Boruto back to Konoha.

They will therefore be the only two adults to carry the fate of the Leaf Village and the rest of the ninja world on their shoulders.