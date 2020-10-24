Boruto 51: what Kawaki’s inner conflict will lead to after the latest events

The most recent developments in the series Boruto led to an intense confrontation between Boruto, Sasuke and Isshiki in Jigen’s body, requiring timely intervention by the Seventh Hokage, ready to sacrifice himself to save Konoha and her son with a new transformation. Amado then revealed some information that impressed Kawaki.

Since its first appearance the Karma it was a very interesting aspect in the adventures of the young ninja of Konoha, and he played a fundamental role in the growth of Kawaki’s powers, for which he represents the only way to defend himself during a direct battle. However the piano per fermare Isshiki Otsutsuki foresees a separation from Karma, and this seems to worry Kawaki a lot.

While Sasuke and Boruto find themselves in a very complicated situation, Naruto managed to find them after accepting a special agreement with Kurama and having taken a form never before seen in the series, Amado reaches out to others explaining Isshiki’s true plans and the meaning of the Karma brands, which leaves Kawaki surprised, torn between doing the right thing and giving up Karma to stop the Otsutsuki, or hold that power.

This could be a fundamental event, strictly speaking linked to the flash-forward we witnessed at the beginning of the series, where Boruto and Kawaki faced off in a destroyed Konoha. We remember that the fate of Naruto may already be written, and we leave you to the reactions of the fans about the last chapter.