Boruto 51: sensational spoilers! It’s time for Naruto, news for the Seventh Hokage

Boruto 51 is about to arrive and we have made many theories on how the current clash will go. Will Isshiki win? Will Naruto and Sasuke win? Will they all die? We cannot of course know how Ikemoto and Kodachi intend to continue, but another small piece of this puzzle is revealed by the brand new spoilers.

This morning the color page of Boruto 51 was leaked, along with very little information. But in the past few hours, new updates have arrived that make us fear for the life of the seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. Let’s see the new images and new information together.

Below you can find the post on Reddit with spoiler di Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 51 and various images, which show the continuation of the clash. Isshiki Otsutsuki hits Sasuke with a very heavy kick in the neck, causing him not a little damage, while Boruto’s subsequent intervention sees the hero end up with a broken arm.

While Boruto is thrown to the ground, it is Naruto’s turn that makes Isshiki fly away with a kick. However shortly before Naruto had been preparing with Kurama to activate a new ability, but the Nine-Tailed Fox warns him of the very high possibility of death if he should resort to such a weapon. In the final pages of the Boruto chapter we will see Naruto in this new form, similar to the one with the chakra cloak we are used to but with some small different characteristics.

Is it time for Naruto Uzumaki, the hero we’ve known for many years?