Boruto 51: Naruto raises the stakes with a new technique

The manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it has almost reached its peak. During the battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki, Boruto, Sasuke and Naruto are ready to do anything to defend the ninja world. But in the chapter 51 summary, the Seventh Hokage appears intent on putting an end to the fight.

In the spoilers of chapter 51 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations published on Twitter by the user @ Abdul_S17, Amado of the Kara Organization reveals i veri Piani del Clan Otsutsuki. According to what has been stated, when they attack a planet, the Otsutsuki always arrive in pairs, since one of them is expendable for the purpose of the mission. Isshiki and Kaguya arrived on the planet to plant a sacred tree, with the latter being considered an inferior being, he had to sacrifice himself for the ultimate goal. But with Kaguya’s rebellion, the plan was momentarily interrupted. In order to achieve his purpose, therefore, Isshiki was forced to live in Jigen’s body, trying in the meantime to feed on all the Cercoteri.

Following this conversation, the episode finally moves into action, with Isshiki easily getting rid of Boruto and Sasuke’s paired attacks. At that point, Naruto decides to give everything. “I’m the Hokage, in order to protect the Leaf Village I don’t even care about my life“Despite the concern, Kurama reveals that there is only one way to take down Isshiki, a supreme technique that leads to death. Hearing the conversation, Boruto begs his father not to go into battle, but the Hokage finally shows the its true potential.In chapter 51 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, probably, we will see the sacrifice of Naruto.