Boruto 51: Naruto and Kurama dominate the scene with a new and powerful form

Like many characters present in battle shonen, Naruto Uzumaki has taken on different forms over the years, all characterized by a unique design, which have allowed him to face decidedly powerful opponents. In the last chapter of Boruto, the Hokage intervened to save his son and Sasuke from Jigen, with a new transformation.

Chapter 51 of Boruto opens by showing us the young protagonist, alongside Sasuke, against the terrible Isshiki who has now taken control of the body of Jigen, who easily manages to put the two Konoha ninjas in trouble, hitting Uchiha from behind and breaking Boruto’s arm, to keep him alive and get him eaten by the Ten-Tails.

The last pages of the chapter show Naruto deeply concerned for the Leaf Village, and especially for his son, and as he quickly advances to the scene of the fight, the Hokage hears Kurama’s voice. The Nine-Tailed Fox explains how the only possibility to defeat Isshiki is to use a technique kept hidden all this time, which after its use would cause Naruto’s death.

“Kurama, I’m ready. They have been for a long time. From the day I became Hokage. No, actually, since I decided I wanted to be a Hokage. “ These are the words used by Naruto who then decides to get this power from Kurama, assuming a form never seen before, with facial modifications that make the ninja look like a fox, with Kurama’s chakra protruding from his cloak, and a spiral symbol that extends across the Nine Tails. You can see the transformation in question in the table at the bottom. to the page.

Recall that in the novel Sasuke Shinden it was shown how Sasuke encourages Sarada, and we leave you to the complete analysis of chapter 51 of Boruto.