Boruto 51: details revealed on the mysterious Otsutsuki

In the last few chapters of Boruto we have seen the Kara organization in action, but this has opened the door to a revelation on the whole Naruto saga. We understand that the head of the Kara organization, Jigen, is one of the oldest and most powerful members of the Otsutsuki clan, Isshiki.

In chapter 51 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we are understanding more and more who the Otsutsuki are, and that their plan is to plant a Divine Tree to grow the fruits of the chakra. Naruto and Sasuke are facing one grueling battle against Isshiki. Boruto acted as a human shield for Sasuke, knowing he would not be hit as he was a key part of Isshiki’s plan.

It is revealed to us that it is not Isshiki who needs Boruto, but Momoshiki Otsutsuki, who he plans to use Boruto as a sacrifice for his resurrection. It is Amado himself who explains the intentions of the aliens to Shikamaru. We know that the Otsutsuki invade the planet to plant a Ten-Tails, and then give birth to a Divine Tree. The Divine Tree will suck all the chakra from the planet and its inhabitants to give birth to the fruits of the chakra, fruits that the Otsutsuki consume to feed themselves.

A fundamental detail is revealed to us: the Ten-Tails must eat a live Otsutsuki to transform into a Divine Tree. This is why the Otsutsuki invade a planet in pairs, one will be sacrificed and the other will cultivate the fruits of the chakra.

Chapter 51 closes with this new and powerful form of Naruto and Kurama, and it has been revealed what the fate of Kaguya and Isshiki was.