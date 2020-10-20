Boruto 51 available on MangaPlus: the serious risk of Naruto

In chapter 51 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released on MangaPlus, “Sacrifice”, continues the clash between Sasuke and Isshiki Otsutsuki. Boruto’s intervention saved Sasuke’s life, and the young ninja realized that Isshiki doesn’t want to kill him. The alien wants to use Boruto for his plan.

In Boruto 50 the clash between Isshiki and Sasuke began, which saw our exhausted ninja, saved by the intervention of the young Boruto. We find that Isshiki’s plan is to create a Divine Tree in order to cultivate the fruits of the chakra. Amado will reveal to Shikamaru that a Ten-Tail is needed to create a Divine Tree, and that Ten-Tail must eat a live Otsutsuki.

Amado continues his explanation by saying that the Otsutsuki invade a planet always in pairs, one of the two will be the sacrifice for the Ten-Tails and the other will watch over the Divine Tree until the fruits of the chakra are born.

We discover thanks to Sumire that Isshiki’s plan is to sacrifice Boruto in his place, feeding him to the Ten-Tails. The title of the chapter “Sacrifice” most likely refers to theIsshiki’s intention to use Boruto as a sacrifice to be fed to the Ten-Tails. Despite Sasuke’s attempt to defend Boruto, the boy is injured by Isshiki.

Naruto will come to save his son, ready to risk his life to defeat the alien and save the earth. After a dialogue between the Hokage and Kurama, the nine-tailed fox gives him a new power, but if Naruto fails he will lose his life. If you are curious to know more about the last chapter, do not miss the details on the new technique of Naruto Uzumaki.