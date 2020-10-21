Boruto 51 and the new Otsutsuki secret: what was the fate of Kaguya and Isshiki?

With the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we were left at a very important moment in the plot, where the clash with Isshiki Otsutsuki reigns supreme. Unpredictably, the alien had found Boruto as an opponent, weak but apparently impossible to kill due to unknown reasons.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 51 has shed light on this mystery, also revealing other characteristics of the Otsutsuki and part of their methods of assaulting a planet. In fact, the aliens always travel to a world in pairs, since the Ten-Tails cannot take root without eating nutrients of a certain type. The nutrient in question is just an Otsutsuki: one of the two members of the couple, usually the one of lower rank, must sacrifice himself and become food for the beast in order to make tree and fruit blossom. Originally, Kaguya was the sacrifice.

What will be produced will then become food for the higher-ranking Otsutsuki, while the lower-ranking one will return thanks to the previous use of karma. For this Boruto suddenly became important to Isshiki. According to the main plan, Isshiki had to do everything by himself and for this he had to plant karma in Kawaki, then use Jigen’s body to feed himself to the Ten-Tails and finally return to the body of the young man then devouring the fruit of the tree and becoming more strong.

An accurate plan but which was made easier by the presence of Boruto. Isshiki can indeed use him as a sacrifice, without having to feed yourself to the Ten-Tails and do everything by yourself. The protagonist will therefore be alive for some time, but with a sword hanging over his head and which could come crashing down on him at any moment.