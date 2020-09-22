Boruto 50: will be the protagonist to upset the plans of Isshiki Otsutsuki?

Isshiki Otsutsuki he immediately presented himself as a kind of omnipotent divinity. The strength of the alien is overwhelming and recalls that of Kaguya, an enemy of Team 7 at the end of the Fourth Great Ninja War. At the time the group only managed to defeat her thanks to a seal, but this time in Boruto there seems to be nothing fit for purpose.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations capitolo 50 started the expected confrontation with the Otsutsuki. Naruto and Sasuke, albeit adults and with more experience, do not seem to be able to counter Isshiki’s moves, losing every exchange of blows and taking a lot of damage. While they still have to give it their all, they don’t seem to have the power needed to last long.

Sasuke risked dying from Isshiki’s attack, but Boruto’s intervention blocked everything. Suddenly, in fact, the alien stopped while he could have killed both the Uchiha and the boy who saved him, however it seems that the Momoshiki karma face by interference. Boruto has understood this and seems to have decided to enter the full pace of the fight, backed up by his as yet unexplained protection.

Isshiki could in fact risk triggering the return of Momoshiki if by chance Boruto was hit or killed, putting the current head of Kara in great difficulty.