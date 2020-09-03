Boruto 50: release date and predictions for the battle of Naruto and Sasuke’s life

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they don’t have a moment of peace. They have been facing battles one after another for several months because of Kara’s members and her boss, Jigen, who is actually Isshiki Otsutsuki. The alien will have to be faced by Naruto and Sasuke, the only ones able to stop or slow him down.

Thanks to Boruto’s intervention in chapter 49, the two ninjas managed to remove Isshiki from Konoha and thus stop his wave of death and destruction. Now that only the four of them are in a secluded place, everyone can go wild without a problem. Cosa accadrà in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 50?

The chapter to be released on September 18 at 17:00 on MangaPlus, in English and Spanish, will necessarily initiate the battle between the two forces at stake. With a chapter like this in play it is to be expected that there will be little talk and lots of action. As it was for the clash with Jigen, once again Naruto and Sasuke will have to collaborate and coordinate perfectly.

But it will also be Boruto must leave the area: the boy, despite the karma and the power of Momoshiki present in his body, cannot yet be useful in such a high-level battle and would instead risk being involved in the powerful attacks of the two strongest ninja of Konoha.

Naruto and Sasuke will necessarily have to create a particular tactic to take down Isshiki and his eye power, and of course they will have to give their best using Kurama and Susanoo, along with every drop of chakra they have available. The fate of the world will depend on their choices. What do you expect from Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations 50?