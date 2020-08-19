Boruto 49 spoilers: leaked on the color network and various pages, Naruto at the center of the scene

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Boruto 49 is about to arrive, with Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha again involved together in a fight that could be lethal for both of them. The two strongest ninja of the Leaf Village will have to deal with an opponent with powers that are difficult to defeat. What will happen in the next chapter of the manga?

We will know shortly thanks to the publication on MangaPlus which will take place tomorrow, but in the meantime the first images and spoiler details on Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations 49. Below we can see a gallery of some images that focus on the color page and some cartoons extrapolated from various pages.

Let's start right from color page that focuses on Isshiki Otsutsuki, which was also at the center of the V-Jump cover we showed you yesterday. But in the chapter there is not only room for the enemy since in the cartoons we see later the clash between Naruto and Isshiki takes place. The Otsutsuki seems to have an early lead as it hits the Hokage repeatedly. So far, however, we do not notice the presence of Sasuke who could be preparing some other strategy to face the enemy.

The Clash of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has begun definitively, what are the protagonists' plans?