Boruto 49: Sasuke implements a strategy already seen in the past?

August 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Despite Boruto is in effect still a simple Genin, together with his team 7 mates, Sarada and Mitsuki, has had to face many situations to say the least dangerous, and the last chapters of the manga sequel to the work of Masashi Kishimoto, have shown the arrival of the terrible Isshiki at the gates of the Leaf Village.

Naruto and Sasuke are the only ones able to stop Otsutsuki and to do so they are willing to put their lives on the line. The last of the Uchiha, despite the Hokage being against, wanted involve his student in the mission against Isshiki, and to do so he seems to have implemented a plan that is very reminiscent of the one implemented by Sasuke himself and Naruto against the swordsman Zabuza Momochi.

In the final tables of chapter 49, we see Naruto fight hard with Isshiki, and cause several damage to Konoha. Suddenly Sasuke enters the scene and after throwing a series of shurikens at the opponent, throws a sword that turns out to be Boruto.

A similar strategy occurred when Kakashi was captured during the dangerous mission in the Mist Village. To free his master Sasuke attacked Zabuza with a huge shuriken, who was actually Naruto, thus managing to surprise the enemy and free Kakashi from the water prison he was in.

Recall that chapter 49 also explained the origins of Boruto’s damaged bandana, and recently a fan made a crossover image between Boruto and the Attack of the Giants.

