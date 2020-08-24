Boruto 49 returns to the times of Zabuza: here is Sasuke’s tactic to face Isshiki

Share it:

Naruto and the rest of Team 7 confronted Zabuza Momochi and his loyal ally Haku during their perilous mission to the Land of Waves. The first encounter with the traitorous ninja saw the Leaf group at a disadvantage, but thanks to one tactics of Naruto and Sasuke, the protagonists managed to emerge. And in Boruto that tactic is back.

Isshiki Otsutsuki has arrived in Konoha and is ready to put her to fire and sword in order to reach his goal. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 49, however, the character is joined by the Hokage who begins a fight. However, the blond ninja is at a strong disadvantage and only the intervention of Sasuke manages to balance the battle a bit.

However, the Uchiha seems to have a tactic in mind and asks Naruto to use as many ranged weapons as possible between shuriken and kunai. Naruto trusts his partner as he runs out of his arsenal and Sasuke does the same. The ninja throws his precious sword towards Isshiki who tries to reduce it with his jutsu: as we well know, however, his eye technique works only with inanimate objects while the sword turns out to be Boruto.

The young ninja had transformed and imitated the behavior of his father who years earlier had used a transformation to become a shuriken. Using Karma, take the enemy away to an isolated area. This also shows how much Boruto has grown as a person. You had noticed this quote from the Zabuza saga?