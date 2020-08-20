Boruto 49: Naruto and Sasuke are ready to die for Konoha's safety

Share it:

Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations has entered a fundamental phase. Isshiki Otsutsuki has returned to his real body due to Amado's machinations, but he will not resist for much longer considering the state he is in. For this reason his goal takes him to Konoha, where he will inevitably have to clash with the strongest ninja of the moment.

Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations 49 has arrived on MangaPlus and then we will know what Isshiki Otsutsuki has in mind to do in Konoha. The alien must get his hands on Kawaki and thus begins to search for information in the village, while the civilians evacuate. However, some ninjas are unable to respond to the threat in time and become involved. As Naruto goes to the battlefield, Sasuke blocks Boruto.

Naruto and Isshiki begin to fight but the Hokage is visibly the worst right away. Meanwhile, Sasuke explains the situation to Boruto, also asking about the transformation into Momoshiki. Then, in a later scene, Sasuke is seen on the battlefield helping Naruto just in time. The blond ninja decides to follow a Uchiha plan who, surprisingly, uses a Boruto transformed into a sword to make the boy use karma on Isshiki. The two are thus teleported away from the village.

Sasuke was in fact prepared with Boruto, warning him that in case of emergency, as his teacher, he would also be willing to kill him, but the young ninja lent himself to his game. As Naruto and Sasuke teleport to the location, Boruto warns that now they can go wild. The next chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 50 will start the real battle between the two ninja of Konoha and Isshiki Otsutsuki, who knows if the outcome will be different from the previous one.